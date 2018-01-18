Top Stories
Chelsea Handler's Beloved Dog Chunk Dies - See Her Heartfelt Post

Chelsea Handler's Beloved Dog Chunk Dies - See Her Heartfelt Post

Thu, 18 January 2018 at 4:44 pm

Gerard Butler Reveals Whether Jennifer Aniston or Angelina Jolie Is a Better Kisser - Watch Now!

Gerard Butler Reveals Whether Jennifer Aniston or Angelina Jolie Is a Better Kisser - Watch Now!

Gerard Butler is in the hot seat!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gerard Butler

The 48-year-old Den of Thieves actor appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday night (January 17) in New York City.

During his appearance, Andy Cohen made Gerard play the game “Plead the Fifth.” During the game, he asked Gerard to reveal which movie he worked on just for the paycheck.

Then, he asked who’s the better kisser: Jennifer Aniston or Angelina Jolie?

And his answer? You’ll have to watch below and find out!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Watch What Happens Live
Posted to: Angelina Jolie, Gerard Butler, Jennifer Aniston

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • President Trump announces the winners of his Fake News Awards - TMZ
  • BTS might be collaborating with this Grammy-winning band - Just Jared Jr
  • Stanley Tucci responds to SNL's sketch about him - TooFab
  • Brigitte Bardot slams "ridiculous" #MeToo Movement - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Cabello was too excited to sleep the night her album dropped - Just Jared Jr
 
Newer Comments  
 
Newer Comments  