Madonna's Children Dance to 'The Greatest Showman' Soundtrack - Watch Now!

Everyone seems to love The Greatest Showman soundtrack – including Madonna and her children!

The “Vogue” pop icon shared an adorable video on Thursday (January 19) of three of her children – David, 12, Estere, 5, and Stella, 5 – dancing to “Rewrite The Stars” by Zac Efron and Zendaya. Mercy James, 11, also makes a brief cameo.

“Today seems like a good day to rewrite the stars!!! ♥️ #music #dance #inspiration #children #life #happiness #love,” Madonna captioned the video.

Watch the cute video of Madonna‘s kids dancing below!