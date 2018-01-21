Claire Foy Wins Best Actress in a Drama Series at SAG Awards 2018!

Claire Foy has won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for the second year in a row!

The 33-year-old actress was sadly not in attendance to accept the award at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday (January 21) in Los Angeles.

Claire‘s co-stars from The Crown, Matt Smith and Vanessa Kirby, were both at the show, where they were all nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. The award went to the cast of This Is Us.

FYI: Vanessa is wearing Valentino.