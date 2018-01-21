Top Stories
SAG Awards 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Alison Brie Addresses James Franco Allegations at SAG Awards 2018

Are Chris Pratt & Olivia Munn Dating? She Clarifies Rumors with Text Message Screen Shot

Halsey Has a Message for Donald Trump

Sun, 21 January 2018 at 9:50 pm

Claire Foy Wins Best Actress in a Drama Series at SAG Awards 2018!

Claire Foy Wins Best Actress in a Drama Series at SAG Awards 2018!

Claire Foy has won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for the second year in a row!

The 33-year-old actress was sadly not in attendance to accept the award at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday (January 21) in Los Angeles.

Claire‘s co-stars from The Crown, Matt Smith and Vanessa Kirby, were both at the show, where they were all nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. The award went to the cast of This Is Us.

FYI: Vanessa is wearing Valentino.
