Meryl Streep Reacts to 21st Oscar Nomination!
Meryl Streep was nominated for an Academy Award this morning for her work on The Post, and this marks her 21st nomination in her entire career.
The 68-year-old actress already held the record for most nominations by a performer – she has nine more than the next highest stars, Katharine Hepburn and Jack Nicholson.
About this year’s nomination, Meryl told Just Jared in a statement, “I am honored beyond measure by this nomination for a film I love, a film that stands in defense of press freedom, and inclusion of women’s voices in the movement of history- Proud of the film, and all her filmmakers. Thank you from a full heart.”
Meryl has won Oscars for her work in Kramer vs. Kramer in 1979, Sophie’s Choice in 1982, and The Iron Lady in 2011.