Top Stories
Oscars 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Oscars 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Jennifer Lopez Shows Some Skin During Day Date With Alex Rodriguez - See Pics!

Jennifer Lopez Shows Some Skin During Day Date With Alex Rodriguez - See Pics!

Oscars 2018 Nomination Snubs - Who Was Left Off the List?

Oscars 2018 Nomination Snubs - Who Was Left Off the List?

Reality Stars Christina &amp; Tarek El Moussa Finalize Divorce (Details)

Reality Stars Christina & Tarek El Moussa Finalize Divorce (Details)

Tue, 23 January 2018 at 10:36 am

Meryl Streep Reacts to 21st Oscar Nomination!

Meryl Streep Reacts to 21st Oscar Nomination!

Meryl Streep was nominated for an Academy Award this morning for her work on The Post, and this marks her 21st nomination in her entire career.

The 68-year-old actress already held the record for most nominations by a performer – she has nine more than the next highest stars, Katharine Hepburn and Jack Nicholson.

About this year’s nomination, Meryl told Just Jared in a statement, “I am honored beyond measure by this nomination for a film I love, a film that stands in defense of press freedom, and inclusion of women’s voices in the movement of history- Proud of the film, and all her filmmakers. Thank you from a full heart.”

Meryl has won Oscars for her work in Kramer vs. Kramer in 1979, Sophie’s Choice in 1982, and The Iron Lady in 2011.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Oscars, Meryl Streep

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tom Brady's Super Bowl jersey definitely isn't getting stolen this year - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne rocked a new hairstyle at Sundance - Just Jared Jr
  • Scott Disick made Kourtney Kardashian cry because of her new boyfriend - TooFab
  • Ryan Reynolds is bringing a board game to life - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nick Jonas is the face of John Varvatos' new campaign - Just Jared Jr
  • soyeahsowhat

    “i’m so special, i’m so special”

  • Jtberry

    I love Meryl

  • Domino

    She is. :)