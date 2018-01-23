Top Stories
'This Is Us' Super Bowl Episode Will Answer How Jack Died

Oscars 2018 Nomination Snubs - Who Was Left Off the List?

Tue, 23 January 2018 at 9:35 pm

Pharrell Williams Sports Red Hair on 'GQ Japan' Cover

Pharrell Williams Sports Red Hair on 'GQ Japan' Cover

Pharrell Williams looks so out of this world on the March cover of GQ Japan!

In the upcoming issue, the 44-year-old musician rocks scarlet red hair and poses with dancer and his muse Mette Towley.

In case you missed it, Pharrell will be reuniting with N.E.R.D to perform songs off of their new album at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, February 18!

Pharrell‘s GQ Japan cover hits stands next month.

Check out the photos from Pharrell‘s shoot below!
Photos: Dennis Leupold for GQ Japan
