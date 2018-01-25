Top Stories
Grammys 2018 Seating Chart Revealed

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Baby Bump During Rare Outing

Kendall Jenner Makes Funny Faces & Cheers on Boyfriend Blake Griffin at Clippers Game!

Chrissy Teigen Discovers Her Toilet Is Missing From Her Home at the Worst Moment!

Thu, 25 January 2018 at 8:34 pm

American Pie's Chris Klein Expecting His Second Child!

Chris Klein is going to become a dad again!

The 38-year-old actor, best known for his work in the American Pie film series, announced that he and wife Laina Rose are expecting their second child.

“My beautiful angel @lainarose is making another beautiful angel. Easton’s going to be a big Brother. 24 weeks along. We are so #blessed,” Chris wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

Chris also shared some cute photos of Laina with their 18-month-old son Frederick Easton.

Laina shared the news on Instagram and said, “Excited to share that our little Man will become a Big Brother this May. We are so excited for the adventures ahead and the joy that will fill our 2018.”
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Chris Klein, Laina Rose, Pregnant

