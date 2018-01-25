Camila Cabello Opens Up About Finding Her Own Voice While Still in Fifth Harmony

Camila Cabello graces the cover of The Edit, which is out now.

Here’s what the 20-yaer-old “Havana” singer had to say:

On finding her voice while in Fifth Harmony: “With the experiences we had being in the studio, I became super-curious about songwriting and it was around the time – I think it was the second year that I was with the group – that I wanted to start songwriting for other people. But once I was old enough to experience my first kiss, or the first time that I went out on a date, I began writing songs about it, and I didn’t want to give them away to anybody else because they were about me. I was finding my voice, and with it, I found the passion that gives you a deeper meaning.”

On the support of her parents: “There are characteristics [about me] that are super-Latin. My parents don’t think that anything is that big of a deal because they went through so much struggle to get where they are. So whenever I’m like, ‘Ooh, I’m so nervous, I’m about to perform,’ they’re like, ‘Cut the c–p. You’ll be ok.’”

On her New Years resolution: “To have more experiences. I work so much that I don’t see people for a long time, and then I forget how to interact with people [socially]. It makes me so nervous. But then I go and push myself and do it, and I remember it’s actually not scary to put yourself out there. Before, I was like, ‘It’s just a part of my personality’. But I know that I have to constantly fight against [being] introverted. Usually I don’t want to go out and meet a new person – even if it’s a boy I like, I try and make an excuse. It’s constantly something that I have to push myself to do. [But] even though it’s difficult sometimes, it’s always worth it.”

