Fri, 26 January 2018 at 3:48 pm
NYC Florists Are Scrambling to Fill Orders for White Roses Ahead of Grammys 2018!
- Florists in New York City are scrambling to fulfill orders for white roses ahead of the #TimesUp show of solidarity planned by artists like Kelly Clarkson, Dua Lipa and Halsey at the 2018 Grammys. – TMZ
- Aly Raisman is opening up about giving her statement at Larry Nassar‘s hearing. – Just Jared Jr
- It’s over for Jesse Williams and Minka Kelly? – DListed
- Holly Marie Combs is blasting the Charmed reboot! – TooFab
- Find out who went home on RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 3! – Towleroad
- Sarah Hyland reveals the cute way she met her boyfriend! – J-14
- You need to see Ferras‘ new music video for his single “Coming Back Around!” Watch it:
Coming Back Around by Ferras on VEVO.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images Posted to: Kelly Clarkson, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet