Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Hold Hands, Look So Happy in New Photos

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk look so happy!

The 43-year-old actor and 32-year-old model were seen holding hands while leaving a medical building on Monday (January 29) in Los Angeles. The couple is rarely photographed together.

If you didn’t know, Bradley and Irina welcomed a daughter, Lea De Seine, back in March of 2017.

Bradley is a huge fan of the Philadelphia Eagles NFL team and they’re one of the two teams competing in the 2018 Super Bowl this weekend! They will be taking on the New England Patriots in the big game.

