Top Stories
Mark Salling Dead in Apparent Suicide at 35

Mark Salling Dead in Apparent Suicide at 35

Sam Smith &amp; Boyfriend Brandon Flynn Share a Passionate Kiss in NYC!

Sam Smith & Boyfriend Brandon Flynn Share a Passionate Kiss in NYC!

'Glee' Cast &amp; Crew React to Mark Salling's Death

'Glee' Cast & Crew React to Mark Salling's Death

Wed, 31 January 2018 at 12:21 am

Michelle Obama Reveals What the Trumps Gifted Her on Inauguration Day 2017

Michelle Obama Reveals What the Trumps Gifted Her on Inauguration Day 2017

Michelle Obama has given her first post-White House interview to Ellen DeGeneres and she’s finally opening up about what the Trumps gave to her and Barack on the day of the inauguration one year ago.

When the Trumps arrived at the White House on the morning of the inauguration, Melania handed Michelle a blue Tiffany’s box, which we now know contained a frame.

“It was a lovely frame,” Michelle said.

“Well, there’s all this protocol,” Michelle added while explaining what happened in that moment. “I mean, this is like a state visit, so they tell you that you’re going to do this, they’re going to stand here. Never before do you get this gift, so I’m sort of like okay… What am I supposed to do with this gift?”

“And everyone cleared out and no one would come and take the box. And I’m thinking do we take the picture with…? And then my husband saved the day – see he grabbed the box and took it back inside,” she added. “But everybody cleared out. No staff, no one. I was like what do you do with the box?”

Catch the full interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday (February 1).
Just Jared on Facebook
michelle obama ellen degeneres 01
michelle obama ellen degeneres 02
michelle obama ellen degeneres 03
michelle obama ellen degeneres 04
michelle obama ellen degeneres 05
michelle obama ellen degeneres 06
michelle obama ellen degeneres 07
michelle obama ellen degeneres 08
michelle obama ellen degeneres 09
michelle obama ellen degeneres 10
michelle obama ellen degeneres 11
michelle obama ellen degeneres 12
michelle obama ellen degeneres 13
michelle obama ellen degeneres 14

Photos: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros., Getty
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Michelle Obama

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Arnold Schwarzenegger just sold a car for $2.5 million - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal says it's been the worst year of her life - Just Jared Jr
  • Bruno Mars says his cocaine arrest changed his life - TooFab
  • Production of Blake Lively's upcoming movie has been halted - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariel Winter got the sweetest birthday gift from her boyfriend Levi Meaden - Just Jared Jr