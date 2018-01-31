Michelle Obama Reveals What the Trumps Gifted Her on Inauguration Day 2017

Michelle Obama has given her first post-White House interview to Ellen DeGeneres and she’s finally opening up about what the Trumps gave to her and Barack on the day of the inauguration one year ago.

When the Trumps arrived at the White House on the morning of the inauguration, Melania handed Michelle a blue Tiffany’s box, which we now know contained a frame.

“It was a lovely frame,” Michelle said.

“Well, there’s all this protocol,” Michelle added while explaining what happened in that moment. “I mean, this is like a state visit, so they tell you that you’re going to do this, they’re going to stand here. Never before do you get this gift, so I’m sort of like okay… What am I supposed to do with this gift?”

“And everyone cleared out and no one would come and take the box. And I’m thinking do we take the picture with…? And then my husband saved the day – see he grabbed the box and took it back inside,” she added. “But everybody cleared out. No staff, no one. I was like what do you do with the box?”

