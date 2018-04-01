John Legend Goes Shirtless for 'Jesus Christ Superstar' (Video)

John Legend shows off his toned physique while going shirtless for a scene in Jesus Christ Superstar Live on Sunday night (April 1) in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The 39-year-old singer went shirtless during the “Trial Before Pilate” scene in which Jesus is whipped 39 times and then taken to the cross.

John did a juice fast starting last Tuesday to prepare for his shirtless scene.

“John’s eating really healthy right now for Jesus Christ Superstar,” his wife Chrissy Teigen told People last week. “He has a shirtless scene he’s pretty excited about, but he’s actually starting to fast, like juice fast, starting today.”