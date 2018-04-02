Top Stories
'Jesus Christ Superstar Live' - Complete Coverage!

'Jesus Christ Superstar Live' - Complete Coverage!

Chrissy Teigen Is Live-Tweeting 'Jesus Christ Superstar,' Starring John Legend!

Chrissy Teigen Is Live-Tweeting 'Jesus Christ Superstar,' Starring John Legend!

Why Were Prince George &amp; Princess Charlotte Missing From Easter Services?

Why Were Prince George & Princess Charlotte Missing From Easter Services?

Millie Bobby Brown Got a Huge Pay Raise for 'Stranger Things' Season 3!

Millie Bobby Brown Got a Huge Pay Raise for 'Stranger Things' Season 3!

Mon, 02 April 2018 at 12:54 am

Matt Damon Gets Hit with Bird Poop in Australia

Matt Damon Gets Hit with Bird Poop in Australia

Matt Damon lets out a big laugh after getting hit with a whole lot of bird poop on his way to lunch on Monday (April 2) in Byron Bay, Australia.

The 47-year-old actor had some of the poop on his shoulder and there was a lot more on his back!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Matt Damon

Matt and his family are currently down under in Australia spending their spring break with his best friend Chris Hemsworth and his family!

You can currently see Matt on the big screen in an uncredited cameo in Unsane.
Just Jared on Facebook
matt damon gets hit with bird poop 01
matt damon gets hit with bird poop 02
matt damon gets hit with bird poop 03
matt damon gets hit with bird poop 04
matt damon gets hit with bird poop 05

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Matt Damon

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kendall Jenner is suing the photographers that are currently suing her - TMZ
  • You have to watch the trailer for the Riverdale musical episode - Just Jared Jr
  • Chelsea Handler is praising Stormi Daniels - TooFab
  • Find out which former president is slamming President Trump - The Hollywood Reporter
  • We're obsessed with Lucy Hale's bag - Just Jared Jr