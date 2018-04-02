Matt Damon Gets Hit with Bird Poop in Australia

Matt Damon lets out a big laugh after getting hit with a whole lot of bird poop on his way to lunch on Monday (April 2) in Byron Bay, Australia.

The 47-year-old actor had some of the poop on his shoulder and there was a lot more on his back!

Matt and his family are currently down under in Australia spending their spring break with his best friend Chris Hemsworth and his family!

You can currently see Matt on the big screen in an uncredited cameo in Unsane.