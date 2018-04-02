Ruby Rose Says She & Jess Origliasso Split on April Fools Day, But Clarifies That It Isn't a Joke

Ruby Rose announced that she and her girlfriend, The Veronicas singer Jess Origliasso, have broken up.

“I’ve shared the past two years learning and sharing my life with an amazing human being. An experience for which I am very blessed. Breakups are always incredibly hard on the people involved but I can only be grateful for the experiences we shared. It’s with a heavy heart to share that Jess and I parted ways a few months ago. We still love each other very much and I will always support her and be her biggest advocate,” the 32-year-old actress posted on Twitter on Sunday (April 1).

Later, she clarified that this was not an April Fools Day joke.

“I understand it’s ‘April 1st’ but I would never use something so personal as an April fools joke,” Ruby added.

The pair were just together in a social media post in early March. Jess and Ruby have been linked since 2016.