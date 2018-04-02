Top Stories
'American Idol' 2018: Top 24 Contestants Revealed!

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Split After Almost Nine Years of Marriage

Chris Hemsworth Grabs Wife Elsa Pataky's Butt at the Beach

Busy Philipps Breaks Down on Instagram Story Over 'Parental Fail'

These 10 Celebs Have Tattoos Dedicated to Their Siblings!

These 10 Celebs Have Tattoos Dedicated to Their Siblings!

Getting a tattoo dedicated to your sibling seems to be a new trend in Hollywood right now!

While there are many stars who already had tats dedicated to their brothers and sisters, a bunch of stars recently debuted their ink including Jonah Hill and Presley Gerber.

We have gathered 10 stars who have tattoos dedicated to their siblings and put them into this slideshow.

Click through the slides to see who has ink for their siblings…

Photos: Getty
