Leighton Meester Doesn't Look Like This Anymore - See Her Platinum Blonde Look!

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan's Split: When Did They Start Growing Apart?

Chris Hemsworth Puts His Ripped Shirtless Body on Display as He Soaks Up the Sunshine!

What Message is Rob Kardashian Sending to Blac Chyna?

Tue, 03 April 2018 at 11:40 am

Adele Confirms She Officiated Wedding of Her 2 Best Friends Alan Carr & Paul Drayton!

Adele has confirmed that she performed the wedding for her two best friends, comedian Alan Carr and his partner Paul Drayton, back in January.

“Seeing as the cats out the bag. I married two of my best friends in January. You know me any excuse to dress up… @chattyman #LoveisLove,” Adele posted on Instagram, along with a photo of her at the wedding.

Alan divulged some details about the wedding earlier this week.

“We’ve known [Adele] for ages and when we told her we were getting married she said, ‘Can I please plan the whole day for you?…So she organized everything. She’s the kindest, sweetest, most generous person ever,” Alan said on The One Show. “We go in there and there’s a grand piano with a man playing Ordinary People and then she sang our songs with the first dance. It was absolutely amazing. I can never repay her. She’s a one off. As we all know, she’s just the best.”

Congrats to the happy couple!
