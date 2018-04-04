Top Stories
Riverdale's Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Spotted Kissing in Paris!

Adam Rippon Introduces the World to His Boyfriend!

Ryan Reynolds Serves Up Another Great Clap Back About Blake Lively Breakup Rumors

More Bad News for Blac Chyna After Her Six Flags Altercation

Wed, 04 April 2018 at 8:51 pm

Joe Jonas & Fiancee Sophie Turner Pull Over for a Phone Break

Joe Jonas & Fiancee Sophie Turner Pull Over for a Phone Break

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner pulled over his vintage car to take a phone call today.

The 28-year-old DNCE singer and the 22-year-old Game of Thrones actress were spotted chatting on the sidewalk via speakerphone on Wednesday (April 4) in Los Angeles.

They and their cute dog Porky Basquiat were driving around in Joe‘s newly restored 1964 Ford Falcon.

Sophie donned a colorful sweatshirt and blue jeans, styling her hair into a partial updo, and Joe wore a black sweatshirt and pants, grey sneakers, a black Supreme baseball cap, and a black bag strapped across his body.

Joe recently got a new tattoo that fans think is a nod to Sophie.

Watch Joe go undercover for The Voice Australia this week below!
Photos: Backgrid USA
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

