Paris Jackson Celebrates Her Birthday with Chris Brown!

Paris Jackson poses for a photo with Chris Brown at her 20th birthday party held at sbe’s Hyde Sunset on Friday night (April 6) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The model and actress took over the restaurant and patio with her friends an family. They enjoyed fried chicken sliders, spicy curly fries, salmon, tuna tartare, and more while overlooking Los Angeles.

Paris was also joined by her brother Prince Jackson and longtime friend Lee Daniels. The party was a joint celebration with her friend and manager Tom Hamilton.

FYI: Paris is wearing a Missoni dress.