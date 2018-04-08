Brooklyn Beckham Packs on PDA with Playboy Model Lexi Wood

Brooklyn Beckham plants a kiss on model Lexi Wood while at The Honorable Society Tattoo Parlor and Lounge on Saturday (April 7) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 19-year-old model was seen laughing and joking around before sharing a kiss with the Canadian model.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn was last linked to actress Chloe Moretz, his on-again, off again girlfriend. The pair were linked as recently as a month ago, and he sent her a sweet message on her 21st birthday back in February.