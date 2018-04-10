Khloe Kardashian Shares Selfies as She Waits to Give Birth

Khloe Kardashian is waiting for her baby daughter to arrive and passed the time last night (April 9) by posting a series of bare baby bump selfies and videos on Snapchat!

The 33-year-old reality star and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, could welcome their daughter any day now.

There were reports yesterday that Khloe was already in labor, but by the looks of these photos, it seems as if Khloe has not yet been rushed to the hospital to give birth.

Check out the new selfies that Khloe Kardashian posted on Snapchat…