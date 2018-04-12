Adam Rippon Talks Gay Community & Its Hollywood Influence!

Adam Rippon shakes it up while joining Ketel One Family-Made Vodka at Neuehouse Hollywood last night (April 11) for a captivating panel discussion The Gay Community & Its Hollywood Influence.

The 28-year-old Olympic figure skater was also joined by Justin Kirk and Call Me By Your Name producer Howard Rosenman as they discussed topics surrounding the ways in which the LGBTQ community inspires care and stimulates change in Hollywood and beyond.

“It’s so exciting for me as a young gay person to see gay culture sort of be so mainstream,” Adam expressed during the panel. “I know for me, it’s so important now to align myself with those people that have made it easier for me to be who I am. When you see someone celebrating and being celebrated for who they are, that’s what really pushes a positive narrative.”

On Call Me By Your Name, Adam added, “Films like this give parents the opportunity/a chance to relive that experience… Nobody’s coming out story is perfect.”