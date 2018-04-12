Top Stories
Alexander Skarsgard Begins Filming 'Little Drummer Girl' (Set Photos)

Alexander Skarsgard Begins Filming 'Little Drummer Girl' (Set Photos)

Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman &amp; Meryl Streep Film Scenes for 'Big Little Lies' Season 2!

Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman & Meryl Streep Film Scenes for 'Big Little Lies' Season 2!

Find Out Which Famous Faces Are Supporting Meek Mill

Find Out Which Famous Faces Are Supporting Meek Mill

Thu, 12 April 2018 at 9:00 am

Tristan Thompson Booed During First NBA Game Back After Khloe Kardashian Cheating Rumors

Tristan Thompson Booed During First NBA Game Back After Khloe Kardashian Cheating Rumors

Tristan Thompson was not well received in his first public appearance since allegations of his cheating on Khloe Kardashian emerged.

The 27-year-old power forward for the Cleveland Cavaliers played in his NBA game on Wednesday evening (April 11) at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

TMZ reports that initially upon entering the arena, Tristan avoided any major backlash. However, “boos rained down later” in the game when he was shown on the screen.

Sources are saying that Tristan has been “consistently” cheating on Khloe.

Khloe is nine months pregnant with their first child.
Just Jared on Facebook
tristan thompson bood cavaliers game 01
tristan thompson bood cavaliers game 02
tristan thompson bood cavaliers game 03
tristan thompson bood cavaliers game 04
tristan thompson bood cavaliers game 05
tristan thompson bood cavaliers game 06
tristan thompson bood cavaliers game 07
tristan thompson bood cavaliers game 08
tristan thompson bood cavaliers game 09
tristan thompson bood cavaliers game 10
tristan thompson bood cavaliers game 11
tristan thompson bood cavaliers game 12
tristan thompson bood cavaliers game 13
tristan thompson bood cavaliers game 14
tristan thompson bood cavaliers game 15

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tristan Thompson gets booed at Cavilers game amid cheating scandal - TMZ
  • Austin Butler is heading to Broadway - Just Jared Jr
  • The majority of Bella Thorne's income comes from social media - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Jaime King's new crime drama - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This former Disney star is having a baby! - Just Jared Jr