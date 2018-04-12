Tristan Thompson Booed During First NBA Game Back After Khloe Kardashian Cheating Rumors

Tristan Thompson was not well received in his first public appearance since allegations of his cheating on Khloe Kardashian emerged.

The 27-year-old power forward for the Cleveland Cavaliers played in his NBA game on Wednesday evening (April 11) at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

TMZ reports that initially upon entering the arena, Tristan avoided any major backlash. However, “boos rained down later” in the game when he was shown on the screen.

Sources are saying that Tristan has been “consistently” cheating on Khloe.

Khloe is nine months pregnant with their first child.