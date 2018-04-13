Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Publicly Congratulates New Mom Khloe Kardashian

Olivia Munn Spotted with Hunky Spanish Actor Alex Gonzalez

Kim &amp; Kourtney Kardashian Arrive Home After Visiting Khloe in Cleveland

Fri, 13 April 2018 at 7:35 am

Alexx Mack Debuts New Single 'Uncomfortable' - Listen Now! (Premiere)

Alexx Mack Debuts New Single 'Uncomfortable' - Listen Now! (Premiere)

Alexx Mack is back with a brand new single called “Uncomfortable,” which you can listen to exclusively on Just Jared!

The Florida-born, Los Angeles-based singer debuted the feminist sultry pop anthem on Friday (April 13) after a year-long hiatus and a parting with her longtime manager.

“This song is for every man who tried to stifle my trajectory, silence my beliefs, question my ability. For every person who’s ever felt rejected, unusual, and strange,” Alexx said of the song, which is about reclaiming her power.

Listen to “Uncomfortable” below!
Photos: Liza Boone

