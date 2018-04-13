Kim Kardashian Publicly Congratulates New Mom Khloe Kardashian!

Kim Kardashian is sending the love over to her sister, Khloe Kardashian!

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashian reality star tweeted on Friday (April 13) to Khloe, who gave birth one day before to a baby girl.

“@khloekardashian I’m so happy for you! Your baby girl is so beautiful! You are so strong, you made that look so easy! I can’t wait for our baby girls to grow up as best friends the way we are! I’m so happy I was able to return the favor of holding your leg while you pushed LOL,” she wrote.

“You guys she’s so gorgeous!!!!!” she added. See the tweets below!