Kygo Joined By Rita Ora, Jamie Foxx & Ryan Tedder During Coachella 2018 Set!

Kygo‘s set at the 2018 Coachella Music Festival was filled with surprise guests!

The Norwegian DJ took the stage on Friday evening (April 12) at the annual music fest in Indio, Calif.

During his set, he was joined by Rita Ora, Conrad Sewell, Ryan Tedder and Jamie Foxx!

While Jamie sang “Sexual Healing,” Rita took the stage to sing Selena Gomez‘s part in their hit song “It Ain’t Me.”

Check out our exclusive photos of Rita Ora performing below…