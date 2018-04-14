Top Stories
Coachella 2018 Live Stream Video - Watch Beyonce, The Weeknd, Eminem, &amp; More!

Coachella 2018 Live Stream Video - Watch Beyonce, The Weeknd, Eminem, & More!

Kylie Jenner Debuts Bright Pink Hair at Coachella 2018!

Kylie Jenner Debuts Bright Pink Hair at Coachella 2018!

Anne Hathaway Spotted on Set After Updating Fans on Weight Gain for Movie Role

Anne Hathaway Spotted on Set After Updating Fans on Weight Gain for Movie Role

Kim Kardashian Publicly Congratulates New Mom Khloe Kardashian!

Kim Kardashian Publicly Congratulates New Mom Khloe Kardashian!

Sat, 14 April 2018 at 2:08 am

Kygo Joined By Rita Ora, Jamie Foxx & Ryan Tedder During Coachella 2018 Set!

Kygo Joined By Rita Ora, Jamie Foxx & Ryan Tedder During Coachella 2018 Set!

Kygo‘s set at the 2018 Coachella Music Festival was filled with surprise guests!

The Norwegian DJ took the stage on Friday evening (April 12) at the annual music fest in Indio, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rita Ora

During his set, he was joined by Rita Ora, Conrad Sewell, Ryan Tedder and Jamie Foxx!

While Jamie sang “Sexual Healing,” Rita took the stage to sing Selena Gomez‘s part in their hit song “It Ain’t Me.”

Check out our exclusive photos of Rita Ora performing below…
Just Jared on Facebook
kygo joined by special guests at coachella 01
kygo joined by special guests at coachella 02

Photos: Just Jared
Posted to: Conrad Sewell, Exclusive, Jamie Foxx, kygo, Rita Ora, Ryan Tedder

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Heather Locklear pleads not guilty for attacking cops - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Sofia Carson's Famous in Love character - Just Jared Jr
  • JWoww revealed a major secret on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation - TooFab
  • Meet the 35 most powerful media personalities in NYC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Normani is always camera ready - Just Jared Jr