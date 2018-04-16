Top Stories
Carrie Underwood Reveals Face in Public for First Time Since Injury, Performs at ACM Awards

John Cena &amp; Nikki Bella End Their Engagement &amp; Announce Split After 6 Years

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb &amp; Music Coverage!

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Mon, 16 April 2018 at 5:30 am

Cameron Diaz & Husband Benji Madden Head Out for the Day With Cameron's Mom!

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are brightening up Cameron‘s mom’s day!

The married couple were spotted bringing flowers to Cameron‘s mother on Sunday (April 15) in Seal Beach, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cameron Diaz

After meeting up with Cameron‘s mom, the trio then went out to lunch together in town.

One day before, the duo were spotted at Gwyneth Paltrow‘s black tie event on Saturday (April 14) in Los Angeles.

Cameron recently seemingly confirmed that she has retired from acting.

cameron diaz benji madden mom april 2018 01 copy
cameron diaz benji madden mom april 2018 01
cameron diaz benji madden mom april 2018 02
cameron diaz benji madden mom april 2018 03

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Benji Madden, Cameron Diaz

