Justin Bieber Steps Out for the First Time Since Allegedly Punching a Man at Coachella

Justin Bieber is staying fit.

The 24-year-old “Friends” pop superstar was seen out jogging on Tuesday (April 17) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber

Justin was seen jogging after a SoulCycle session.

This is the first time Justin‘s been spotted since allegedly punching a guy at Coachella who grabbed a woman by the throat at a party.

Eyewitnesses say the guy was grabbing the woman by the throat when Justin and his pals screamed at the guy to let her go. When he wouldn’t, Justin hit the guy in the face and pushed him against the wall allowing the woman to break free.