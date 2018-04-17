Top Stories
Tom Holland Says It Was 'Difficult' Working with This 'Avengers' Co-Star...But It's Not What You Think!

2018 Billboard Music Awards Nominations - Full List Released!

Does True Thompson Already Have Her Own Instagram Account!?

Jeremy Renner Is Paying a Ton in Child Support

Tue, 17 April 2018

Justin Bieber Steps Out for the First Time Since Allegedly Punching a Man at Coachella

Justin Bieber is staying fit.

The 24-year-old “Friends” pop superstar was seen out jogging on Tuesday (April 17) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Justin was seen jogging after a SoulCycle session.

This is the first time Justin‘s been spotted since allegedly punching a guy at Coachella who grabbed a woman by the throat at a party.

Eyewitnesses say the guy was grabbing the woman by the throat when Justin and his pals screamed at the guy to let her go. When he wouldn’t, Justin hit the guy in the face and pushed him against the wall allowing the woman to break free.
