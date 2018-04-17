Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Honeymoon Location Reportedly Revealed!

Top Stories
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly chosen Namibia as their honeymoon destination, a source confirmed to Travel & Leisure magazine.

The mag added that the pair may stay at the Natural Selection’s Hoanib Valley Camp, a new luxury accommodation in the southwestern African nation. The camp costs $660 per person, per night!

There’s been no confirmation by the palace that the couple are actually visiting Namibia for their honeymoon.

Meghan and Prince Harry took a three week African vacation last year, visiting Botswana, Zambia, and more.

The royal wedding is set to take place on May 19.
Photos: Getty
