Willow Smith & Tyler Cole Step Out Ahead of His 'Love at First Fight' Music Video Screening

Willow Smith and her rumored beau Tyler Cole stepped out to catch a mid-day movie together!

The 17-year-old “Female Energy” singer and the “Bones” crooner were spotted out and about on Sunday (April 15) in Calabasas, Calif.

Willow rocked a denim-on-denim look featuring a paint-splattered jacket, along with sandals and colorful designs in her hair.

Tyler kept it casual in a grey t-shirt with blue pants, styling his purple locks into an updo.

If you didn’t know, Willow and Tyler recently collaborated on a song by Jabs called “Fools.”

On Monday, the duo both took to social media to announce a free screening of Tyler‘s new music video for his song “Love At First Fight.”

Tyler Cole – Love At First Fight