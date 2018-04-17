Top Stories
'American Idol' 2018: Top 14 Contestants Revealed!

'American Idol' 2018: Top 14 Contestants Revealed!

Bella Hadid Responds to Rumor That She Kissed The Weeknd at Coachella

Bella Hadid Responds to Rumor That She Kissed The Weeknd at Coachella

Lamar Odom Responds to Kanye West's Touching Tweet

Lamar Odom Responds to Kanye West's Touching Tweet

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Newborn Daughter's Unique Name!

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Newborn Daughter's Unique Name!

Tue, 17 April 2018 at 12:32 am

Willow Smith & Tyler Cole Step Out Ahead of His 'Love at First Fight' Music Video Screening

Willow Smith & Tyler Cole Step Out Ahead of His 'Love at First Fight' Music Video Screening

Willow Smith and her rumored beau Tyler Cole stepped out to catch a mid-day movie together!

The 17-year-old “Female Energy” singer and the “Bones” crooner were spotted out and about on Sunday (April 15) in Calabasas, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Willow Smith

Willow rocked a denim-on-denim look featuring a paint-splattered jacket, along with sandals and colorful designs in her hair.

Tyler kept it casual in a grey t-shirt with blue pants, styling his purple locks into an updo.

If you didn’t know, Willow and Tyler recently collaborated on a song by Jabs called “Fools.”

On Monday, the duo both took to social media to announce a free screening of Tyler‘s new music video for his song “Love At First Fight.”

Check it out below!


Tyler Cole – Love At First Fight
Just Jared on Facebook
willow smith and tyler cole step out ahead of his love at first fight music video screening 01
willow smith and tyler cole step out ahead of his love at first fight music video screening 02
willow smith and tyler cole step out ahead of his love at first fight music video screening 03
willow smith and tyler cole step out ahead of his love at first fight music video screening 04
willow smith and tyler cole step out ahead of his love at first fight music video screening 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Tyler Cole, Willow Smith

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Shaquille O'Neal was spotted on the scene of car crash as a Good Samaritan - TMZ
  • Tom Holland says it was "difficult" to work with this Avengers co-star - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian's family has lots to say about her giving birth - TooFab
  • The Terminator reboot has found its star - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kylie Jenner shows off her first cotton candy Coachella look- Just Jared Jr