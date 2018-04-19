Thu, 19 April 2018 at 3:17 pm
Demi Lovato Hits Up Strip Club with a Famous Friend!
- Find out who Demi Lovato had a girl’s night out with last night! – TMZ
- Camila Mendes is opening up about her eating disorder – Just Jared Jr
- Watch the first teaser for Crazy Rich Asians – Lainey Gossip
- Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson living together? – DListed
- This third grader is teaching Donald Trump about fake news – TooFab
- Cynthia Nixon delivered a burn during her interview – Towleroad
- Here’s an Instagram guide for your Coachella viewing pleasure – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Demi Lovato, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet