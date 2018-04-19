Top Stories
Paula Patton's Boyfriend Zachary Quittman Clarifies Report That He's Still Married

Paula Patton's Boyfriend Zachary Quittman Clarifies Report That He's Still Married

Amy Schumer Posts Her Last Text Exchange with Jennifer Lawrence

Amy Schumer Posts Her Last Text Exchange with Jennifer Lawrence

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Thu, 19 April 2018 at 3:17 pm

Demi Lovato Hits Up Strip Club with a Famous Friend!

Demi Lovato Hits Up Strip Club with a Famous Friend!
  • Find out who Demi Lovato had a girl’s night out with last night! – TMZ
  • Camila Mendes is opening up about her eating disorder – Just Jared Jr
  • Watch the first teaser for Crazy Rich AsiansLainey Gossip
  • Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson living together? – DListed
  • This third grader is teaching Donald Trump about fake news – TooFab
  • Cynthia Nixon delivered a burn during her interview – Towleroad
  • Here’s an Instagram guide for your Coachella viewing pleasure – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Demi Lovato, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Calvin Harris is being sued over a rental house dispute - TMZ
  • Abby Lee Miller is getting love from one of her former dancers - Just Jared Jr
  • Mark Ballas bares his bum on Instagram - TooFab
  • You can totally afford the denim shorts Beyonce wore at Coachella - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dylan and Cole Sprouse were almost in School of Rock! - Just Jared Jr