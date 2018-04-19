Liam Payne Reveals the Reason His Son Bear Can't Walk Yet!

Liam Payne‘s son Bear isn’t walking yet!

The 24-year-old “Strip That Down” superstar revealed that his 13-month-old son with Cheryl Cole is “massive.”

“He’s massive now! Where’s my baby gone? He’s like this big. He’s one. Everyone comes over and is like, ‘Your child’s massive!’ he told PopBuzz in an interview.

“I don’t know what we feed him. I don’t know what she’s [Cheryl's] doing,” he joked.

“When kids are bigger, they struggle to get their core balance. He’s so tall, he’s like lanky. He’s blowing around the place. He gets really frustrated,” he added.