Elisabeth Moss Rocks Leather Jacket at 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 2 Premiere!

Elisabeth Moss rocks the red carpet at the premiere of The Handmaid’s Tale season two on Thursday (April 19) at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

The 35-year-old Emmy-winning actress rocked a red dress, reminiscent of the handmaid’s costume in the show, paired with a leather jacket.

The second season of the show will debut on Hulu on April 25!

FYI: Elisabeth is wearing a Dior Couture dress and jacket, Christian Louboutin shoes, a Tyler Ellis clutch, and Jennifer Meyer jewelry.

