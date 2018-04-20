Top Stories
'Scandal' Series Finale Recap - All the Spoilers You Should Know!

Surprise! HTGAWM's Karla Souza Just Gave Birth - Meet Her Baby Girl

Amy Schumer Posts Her Last Text Exchange with Jennifer Lawrence

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Fri, 20 April 2018 at 12:06 am

Elisabeth Moss Rocks Leather Jacket at 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 2 Premiere!

Elisabeth Moss Rocks Leather Jacket at 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 2 Premiere!

Elisabeth Moss rocks the red carpet at the premiere of The Handmaid’s Tale season two on Thursday (April 19) at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

The 35-year-old Emmy-winning actress rocked a red dress, reminiscent of the handmaid’s costume in the show, paired with a leather jacket.

The second season of the show will debut on Hulu on April 25!

FYI: Elisabeth is wearing a Dior Couture dress and jacket, Christian Louboutin shoes, a Tyler Ellis clutch, and Jennifer Meyer jewelry.

30+ pictures inside of Elisabeth Moss at the premiere…

