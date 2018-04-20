Patrick Schwarzenegger Suits Up in Purple for 'Midnight Sun' Japan Premiere

Patrick Schwarzenegger looked sharp at the Japan premiere of his new movie Midnight Sun!

The 24-year-old Dear Eleanor actor and son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver stepped out for the event held at Shinjuku Piccadilly on Thursday (April 19) in Tokyo.

Patrick paired his purple suit with a white shirt and matching sneakers.

He had fun posing for pics, chatting with fans, and learning how to write in Japanese.

“I’m in Tokyo! And I love it,” Patrick captioned the Twitter video below that same day. “Here’s my few Japanese words I know haha.”

In Midnight Sun, a 17-year-old girl (Bella Thorne) suffers from a condition that prevents her from being out in the sunlight. It hit U.S. theaters on March 23 and will hit Japan’s theaters on May 11.

I’m in Tokyo! And I love it. Here’s my few Japanese words I know haha pic.twitter.com/kfrlIOZHMq — Patrick Shriver (@PSchwarzenegger) April 19, 2018

