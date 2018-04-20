Top Stories
Rachel Weisz Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby with Daniel Craig!

Rachel Weisz Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby with Daniel Craig!

Ariana Grande Drops New Song 'No Tears Left to Cry' - LISTEN NOW!

Ariana Grande Drops New Song 'No Tears Left to Cry' - LISTEN NOW!

'Scandal' Series Finale Recap - All the Spoilers You Should Know!

'Scandal' Series Finale Recap - All the Spoilers You Should Know!

Kim Kardashian Is Getting Ready to Launch an Exciting New Business

Kim Kardashian Is Getting Ready to Launch an Exciting New Business

Fri, 20 April 2018 at 1:29 pm

Patrick Schwarzenegger Suits Up in Purple for 'Midnight Sun' Japan Premiere

Patrick Schwarzenegger Suits Up in Purple for 'Midnight Sun' Japan Premiere

Patrick Schwarzenegger looked sharp at the Japan premiere of his new movie Midnight Sun!

The 24-year-old Dear Eleanor actor and son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver stepped out for the event held at Shinjuku Piccadilly on Thursday (April 19) in Tokyo.

Patrick paired his purple suit with a white shirt and matching sneakers.

He had fun posing for pics, chatting with fans, and learning how to write in Japanese.

“I’m in Tokyo! And I love it,” Patrick captioned the Twitter video below that same day. “Here’s my few Japanese words I know haha.”

In Midnight Sun, a 17-year-old girl (Bella Thorne) suffers from a condition that prevents her from being out in the sunlight. It hit U.S. theaters on March 23 and will hit Japan’s theaters on May 11.

10+ pictures inside of Patrick Schwarzenegger at the premiere…

Just Jared on Facebook
patrick schwarzenegger suits up in purple for midnight sun japan premiere 01
patrick schwarzenegger suits up in purple for midnight sun japan premiere 02
patrick schwarzenegger suits up in purple for midnight sun japan premiere 03
patrick schwarzenegger suits up in purple for midnight sun japan premiere 04
patrick schwarzenegger suits up in purple for midnight sun japan premiere 05
patrick schwarzenegger suits up in purple for midnight sun japan premiere 06
patrick schwarzenegger suits up in purple for midnight sun japan premiere 07
patrick schwarzenegger suits up in purple for midnight sun japan premiere 08
patrick schwarzenegger suits up in purple for midnight sun japan premiere 09
patrick schwarzenegger suits up in purple for midnight sun japan premiere 10

Photos: Getty, INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Patrick Schwarzenegger

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Stormy Daniels was spotted stripping at gentlemen's club amid President Trump scandal - TMZ
  • This One Direction member is getting ready to release new music - Just Jared Jr
  • Did the latest episode of Jersey Shore: Family vacation prove Ronnie cheated on his pregnant girlfriend? - TooFab
  • Jesse Plemons is joining Dwayne Johnson in a new Disney movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Check out Dove Cameron's new Descendants 3 wig - Just Jared Jr