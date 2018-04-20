Top Stories
Fri, 20 April 2018 at 3:48 pm

Smallville's Allison Mack Arrested for Alleged Sex Cult Involvement

Smallville's Allison Mack Arrested for Alleged Sex Cult Involvement

Allison Mack has been arrested for her role in alleged sex slave cult Nxivm.

The 35-year-old Smallville actress will appear in Brooklyn federal court on Friday (April 20), Page Six reports.

She was last seen chasing after the cult’s leader Keith Raniere when police officers located him at the villa in Mexico where they had been hiding.

Keith, who reportedly blackmailed women into becoming slaves and branded his initials into them, was taken into custody for sex trafficking and forced labor and brought back to the U.S. last month.

Allison was recruited to Nxivm by her Smallville co-star Kristin Kreuk. Kristin ended up leaving, but Allison allegedly became Keith‘s second-in-command.

According to Keith’s criminal complaint, Allison was his direct “slave” and had a sexual relationship with him, and she also acted as a “master” to other slaves.

She allegedly ordered the slaves to have sex with Keith and to pose naked for photos.
Credit: Evan Agostini; Photos: Getty
