Alex Pettyfer & Jennifer Morrison Premiere 'Back Roads' During Tribeca Film Fest 2018

Alex Pettyfer and Jennifer Morrison brought their upcoming flick Back Roads to the Tribeca Film Festival!

The co-stars stepped out at the premiere on Friday night (April 20) at Cinepolis Chelsea in New York City.

They were also joined by their cast mates Chiara Aurelia, Hala Finley and Nicola Peltz, who brought her boyfriend Anwar Hadid.

Back Roads, which was also directed by Alex, follows a young man who finds himself caring for his three younger sisters following the death of their abusive father and imprisonment of their mother for his murder.

When his life takes a dangerous turn, he finds himself the leading suspect in a local murder.

The film is in theaters now.