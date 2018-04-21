Jimmy Kimmel Celebrates Son Billy's First Birthday After Year of Heart Surgeries

Jimmy Kimmel shared the sweetest photo in honor of his son Billy‘s first birthday!

The 50-year-old late night talk show host took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of his son while thanking the doctors and nurses who helped save his life.

“A yr ago today, God gave us this tough little boy. Today, we thank the nurses & doctors at @CedarsSinai & @ChildrensLA who saved his life & those who shared thoughts & prayers. We cannot stay quiet. Please wish Billy happy birthday by REGISTERING TO VOTE! vote.gov,” Jimmy captioned the below photo of Billy.

Over the past year, Jimmy has been keeping fans and viewers up to date with all of the surgeries Billy has undergone after being born with a heart condition.