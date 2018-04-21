Top Stories
Verne Troyer Dead - Mini-Me from 'Austin Powers' Dies at 49

Verne Troyer Dead - Mini-Me from 'Austin Powers' Dies at 49

Meghan Markle Rewears Her Favorite Blazer at Event with Prince Harry!

Meghan Markle Rewears Her Favorite Blazer at Event with Prince Harry!

Avicii's Ex-Girlfriend Writes Touching Note Following His Passing

Avicii's Ex-Girlfriend Writes Touching Note Following His Passing

Ryan Seacrest Responds to Low Ratings for 'American Idol'

Ryan Seacrest Responds to Low Ratings for 'American Idol'

Sat, 21 April 2018 at 8:32 pm

Jimmy Kimmel Celebrates Son Billy's First Birthday After Year of Heart Surgeries

Jimmy Kimmel Celebrates Son Billy's First Birthday After Year of Heart Surgeries

Jimmy Kimmel shared the sweetest photo in honor of his son Billy‘s first birthday!

The 50-year-old late night talk show host took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of his son while thanking the doctors and nurses who helped save his life.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jimmy Kimmel

“A yr ago today, God gave us this tough little boy. Today, we thank the nurses & doctors at @CedarsSinai & @ChildrensLA who saved his life & those who shared thoughts & prayers. We cannot stay quiet. Please wish Billy happy birthday by REGISTERING TO VOTE! vote.gov,” Jimmy captioned the below photo of Billy.

Over the past year, Jimmy has been keeping fans and viewers up to date with all of the surgeries Billy has undergone after being born with a heart condition.

A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Billy Kimmel, Celebrity Babies, Jimmy Kimmel

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Avicii's brother has arrived in Oman to find answers about his passing - TMZ
  • Ariana Grande's new video includes a subtle tribute for Manchester - Just Jared Jr
  • The Rock surprised a girl who asked him to prom - TooFab
  • Grey's Anatomy was just renewed for another season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ross Lynch was spotted kissing Kiernan Shipka while filming Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr