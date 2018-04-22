Chris Hemsworth Jokingly Threatens to Cancel Jimmy Kimmel Appearance!

Chris Hemsworth got in on the fun after Ben Affleck took to Twitter to comment on a headline about his BFF Matt Damon.

If you missed it, over the weekend, Ben read a headline that said, “Matt Damon Replaced Ben Affleck With Chris Hemsworth As New Best Friend?” to which Ben then replied, “Hey @chrishemsworth, you can have him! I’m Team @JimmyKimmel anyways.”

Jimmy Kimmel then responded, “Wow. Another big win for #TeamBatman! Sorry Matt, I’m sure this is a Thor thubject. #Iwilltakeeveryoneyoulove.” Matt and Jimmy have been in a “feud” for years.

Now, Chris has responded and it’s very funny!

“Hey @jimmykimmel sounds like you’ve chosen your side. Guess I’m not coming on your show this week. Good luck finding another Avenger named Chris,” he said. Jimmy responded, “Not coming on my show will be another thing you and Matt have in common! @BenAffleck.”

See the new exchange below…