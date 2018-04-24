Top Stories
Tue, 24 April 2018 at 2:44 pm

Lana Del Rey Wins Big at ASCAP Pop Music Awards 2018!

Lana Del Rey Wins Big at ASCAP Pop Music Awards 2018!

Lana Del Rey is all smiles as she hits the red carpet at the 2018 ASCAP Pop Music Awards held on Monday (April 23) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 32-year-old Lust for Life singer was joined by The ChainsmokersAndrew Taggart and Alex Pall, Billie Eilish, Wyclef Jean, Chantel Jeffries, Kandi Burruss, Neil Portnow, Portugal. The Man, Desmond Child and Leland at the event recognizing four impressive songwriting talents for their individual achievement.

Andrew took home an award for his contributions (“1-800-273-8255,” “Something Just Like This,” “Closer,” “Paris”) and Lana was honored with the ASCAP Global Impact Award, presented to her by Father John Misty, whom Lana declared was her favorite artist.

ASCAP also named Ed Sheeran‘s “Shape of You,” which Steve Mac co-wrote with Kandi and Tameka Harris, song of the year.
Credit: JC Olivera; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alex Pall, andrew taggart, Billie Eilish, Chantel Jeffries, Desmond Child, kandi burruss, Lana Del Rey, Leland, Portugal. The Man, The Chainsmokers, Wyclef Jean Neil Portnow

