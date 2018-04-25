Jason Momoa & Amber Heard Bring 'Aquaman' to CinemaCon 2018!

Jason Momoa and Amber Heard hit the red carpet as they step out to promote their new movie Aquaman at the 2018 CinemaCon on Tuesday (April 24) at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

The stars were also joined at the event by co-stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Patrick Wilson along with the movie’s director James Wan.

While they were there, Amber gave some scoop on her character Mera in the upcoming DC spinoff.

“She’s not a damsel in distress,” Amber revealed while saying her character is a warrior on her own.

Aquaman hits theaters on December 21.

