Wed, 25 April 2018 at 12:59 pm

Sam Heughan Teases Fans with 'Exciting News' Coming Soon!

Sam Heughan took to Instagram on Wednesday (April 25) to tease his fans with some exciting news to come!

“Looking forward to the summer..!” Sam posted on his Instagram account, before adding, “Some exciting news to share.”

Fans immediately tried to guess what the news could be and we’ve gathered a few of the guesses!

“Hopefully season 5 of Outlander, that would would be exciting.,” one fan wrote.

“Please tell us you’re cast as James Bond,” another fan wrote (but Daniel Craig will still be playing James Bond in another movie!)

Mostly, fans are just excited to hear his exciting news! In the meantime, you should watch Sam in the trailer for his new movie, The Spy Who Dumped Me.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Sam Heughan

