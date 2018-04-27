Mark Wahlberg & Rose Byrne Couple Up While Filming 'Instant Family!'

Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne are living that family life on the set of their upcoming movie Instant Family!

The 46-year-old Lone Survivor actor and the 38-year-old Peter Rabbit actress were spotted filming on Friday (April 27) in Atlanta.

Rose hid behind Mark and was all smiles for a scene at a park.

Mark also played catch with his crew and did some wind sprints while taking a break from shooting.

The comedy, also starring Octavia Spencer and Isabela Moner, is about a couple who find themselves in over their heads when they adopt three children.

Don’t miss Instant Family when it hits theaters on February 15, 2019!