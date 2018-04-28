Chris Hemsworth & Matt Damon Catch a Flight Together Out of LAX!

Chris Hemsworth flashes a smile as he and pal Matt Damon head to their flight out of town on Friday night (April 27) at LAX Airport in Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old Aussie hottie kept things cool in a gray T-shirt and tan pants while the 47-year-old Jason Bourne star tried to keep a low profile in a baseball hat and jeans.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Hemsworth

Just a few weeks ago, the guys were recently spotted soaking up the sun in Australia with their wives and kids.

ICYMI, Matt‘s longtime pal Ben Affleck had the best response when it to him being replaced as Matt‘s BFF!

You can catch Chris is Avengers: Infinity War out in theaters now!