Sat, 28 April 2018 at 1:26 pm

Claire Foy Calls 'The Crown' Pay Disparity Controversy 'Embarrassing'

Claire Foy and co-star Vanessa Kirby hit the red carpet together at the For Your Consideration event promoting their hit Netflix show The Crown on Friday (April 27) at the Saban Media Center in Hollywood.

The 434-year-old actress kept things cool in blue blouse and red pants while the 30-year-old actress looked chic in a black and white outfit.

In a recent interview, Claire opened up about finding herself in the middle of the gender pay gap controversy with her co-star Matt Smith after it was revealed that he made more money than she did.

“It definitely opened my eyes to a lot,” Claire told Telegraph. ‘And I certainly won’t be naive about those things.”

Matt recently opened up about his support for Claire and shared that he believes that they should be paid equally.

“It’s really opened my eyes about what I am allowed to have an opinion about, and what I’m allowed to stand up for myself about,” Claire continued. “And I think that’s really changed my approach to myself and other women in the industry. It’s been only a positive thing – even though, embarrassing.”

15+ pictures inside of the ladies at the event…

Photos: Getty
