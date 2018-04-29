Top Stories
Sun, 29 April 2018 at 11:20 am

'Avengers: Infinity War' Has Second Highest Box Office Debut of All Time!

Avengers: Infinity War is breaking box office records already!

The movie made $245 million in its first weekend at the box office, which is the second highest debut at the box office of all time. The biggest debut belongs to Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which earned just 3 million dollars more at the box office during its opening weekend, Variety reports.

This also marked the highest opening weekend ever for a Marvel movie.

A Quiet Place made $10.6 million at the box office this weekend, and I Feel Pretty earned $8.5 million.
    It’s $250 million now