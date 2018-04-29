Top Stories
Emma Gonzalez Seemingly Responds to Kanye West's 'Hero' Remark

Elsa Pataky's Response to This Video Tribute to Chris Hemsworth's Body Is Perfect

Watch Michelle Wolf Roast Donald Trump &amp; More at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Sun, 29 April 2018 at 9:54 pm

Darren Criss, Mandy Moore, Tiffany Haddish & More Stars Attend Day 2 of Variety's Actors on Actors Series 2018!

Darren Criss, Mandy Moore and Tiffany Haddish are celebrating at Day 2 of Variety Studio: Actors on Actors presented by Shutterstock on Sunday (April 29) in Los Angeles.

The three stars are all included in the eighth season of the Emmy Award-winning series, featuring exclusive one-on-one conversations between top actors.

The first episode will premiere on PBS SoCal KOCE on June 19 at 7 PM, with the second arriving on June 21 at 7 PM.

Bill Hader, Jason Bateman, Debra Messing, Sharon Stone, Frankie Shaw, Sara Gilbert, John Legend, Kyle MacLachlan and David Harbour were all in attendance.
Photos: Variety/Shutterstock
Posted to: Bill Hader, Darren Criss, David Harbour, Debra Messing, Frankie Shaw, Jason Bateman, John Legend, Kyle MacLachlan, Mandy Moore, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Stone, Tiffany Haddish

