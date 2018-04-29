Darren Criss, Mandy Moore, Tiffany Haddish & More Stars Attend Day 2 of Variety's Actors on Actors Series 2018!

Darren Criss, Mandy Moore and Tiffany Haddish are celebrating at Day 2 of Variety Studio: Actors on Actors presented by Shutterstock on Sunday (April 29) in Los Angeles.

The three stars are all included in the eighth season of the Emmy Award-winning series, featuring exclusive one-on-one conversations between top actors.

The first episode will premiere on PBS SoCal KOCE on June 19 at 7 PM, with the second arriving on June 21 at 7 PM.

Bill Hader, Jason Bateman, Debra Messing, Sharon Stone, Frankie Shaw, Sara Gilbert, John Legend, Kyle MacLachlan and David Harbour were all in attendance.