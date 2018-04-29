Top Stories
Sun, 29 April 2018 at 12:57 am

Tracee Ellis Ross & Anthony Anderson Join 'black-ish' Cast at FYC Event

Tracee Ellis Ross & Anthony Anderson Join 'black-ish' Cast at FYC Event

Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross walk the carpet while attending a “For Your Consideration” event for black-ish on Saturday (April 28) at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, Calif.

The on-screen couple was joined by co-stars Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Marsai Martin, Miles Brown, Laurence Fishburne, Jenifer Lewis, and Anna Deveare Smith.

black-ish was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series at the Emmys for the last two years so the producers are definitely hoping it snags another nom this year!

Make sure to watch new episodes of black-ish on Tuesday nights on ABC.
Photos: Getty
