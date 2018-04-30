Orlando Bloom on Katy Perry: 'You Don't Pick Who You Fall in Love With'

Orlando Bloom gushed about Katy Perry in a new interview, and while they haven’t officially confirmed they’re dating again, it’s pretty clear from his quotes that they have a deep connection!

“She’s a remarkable human being, actually,” the 41-year-old actor told The Times.

“I wouldn’t have imagined anything happening. And, you know, when you get hit sideways you get hit sideways,” Orlando added. “You don’t pick who you fall in love with.”

This weekend, the apparent on-again couple were seen out together meeting the Pope!