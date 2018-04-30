Orlando Bloom on Katy Perry: 'You Don't Pick Who You Fall in Love With'
Orlando Bloom gushed about Katy Perry in a new interview, and while they haven’t officially confirmed they’re dating again, it’s pretty clear from his quotes that they have a deep connection!
“She’s a remarkable human being, actually,” the 41-year-old actor told The Times.
“I wouldn’t have imagined anything happening. And, you know, when you get hit sideways you get hit sideways,” Orlando added. “You don’t pick who you fall in love with.”
This weekend, the apparent on-again couple were seen out together meeting the Pope!
Also on Just Jared
JJ Links Around The Web
- Jessica Simpson rocked a bikini on a beach getaway - TMZ
- Jake Paul officially asked Erika Costell to be his girlfriend - Just Jared Jr
- Kim Kardashian broke her silence on Tristan Thompson - TooFab
- John Mayer just played a secret show at a Santa Barbara hotel - The Hollywood Reporter
- Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink have begun production on Stranger Things season three - Just Jared Jr