Bella Hadid Hangs Out with Big Sis Gigi in NYC!

Tue, 01 May 2018 at 9:56 pm

Bella Hadid keeps her head low as she and Gigi head to their ride on Tuesday afternoon (May 1) in New York City.

The 21-year-old model bundled up in a black puffer jacket, hoodie, and gray biker shorts while the 23-year-old model kept things cool and casual in a denim jacket over a gray turtleneck as they enjoyed a sisters’ day outing.

Over the weekend, Bella enjoyed some fun in the sun in Miami with her friends while Gigi was spotted showing off some PDA with ex boyfriend Zayn Malik!

15+ pictures inside of the Hadid sisters stepping out in NYC…
Credit: WENN; Photos: Backgrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid

