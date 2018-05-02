Top Stories
Wed, 02 May 2018 at 1:26 am

A-100 List Honors the 100 Most Influential Asians in Culture

A-100 List Honors the 100 Most Influential Asians in Culture

Gold House’s A-100 list for 2018 has been released, honoring the most impactful Asians in culture to celebrate Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Some of the notable faces included on the list include Priyanka Chopra, Bruno Mars, Constance Wu, Mindy Kaling, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Chloe Bennet, Aziz Ansari, Steven Yeun, Awkwafina, and more.

Gold House is an exclusive collective of pioneering Asian founders, creative voices, and leaders dedicated to elevating professional and cultural Asian legacy. The collective is a nonprofit organization that enables productive collisions, invests in new opportunities, and celebrates historic Asian achievements.

The honorees were chosen through a public nomination process from Gold House’s hundreds of nationwide members and partners, 36 major AAPI community leaders, and a Selection Committee of legendary trailblazing AAPIs as well as notable multicultural leaders.

See the full list at GoldHouse.org/A100!
Photos: Getty
