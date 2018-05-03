Aaron Tveit Belts Out Moulin Rouge's 'Come What May' - Watch Now!

Aaron Tveit singing “Come What May” from the Moulin Rouge! is going to make your day!

The 34-year-old actor will be portraying the role of Christian in the musical, the role played by Ewan McGregor in the movie.

The show will be premiering next month at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre in a pre-Broadway run.

Also starring in the musical are Karen Olivo, Danny Burstein, Sahr Naugjah, Ricky Rojas, and Robyn Hurder.

The show will run from June 27 to August 5 in Boston! Be sure to check it out if you’re in town.

Watch the performance below!