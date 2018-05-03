Top Stories
Christina Aguilera Reveals Why She'll Never Do 'The Voice' Again

Christina Aguilera Reveals Why She'll Never Do 'The Voice' Again

Rihanna Gives an Update on Her Relationship with Drake

Rihanna Gives an Update on Her Relationship with Drake

Kanye West Is No Longer In Los Angeles - Find Out Where He Went &amp; Why...

Kanye West Is No Longer In Los Angeles - Find Out Where He Went & Why...

Thu, 03 May 2018 at 1:45 pm

John Legend & Kelly Clarkson Are Performing at Billboard Music Awards 2018!

John Legend & Kelly Clarkson Are Performing at Billboard Music Awards 2018!

The Billboard Music Awards just added two more powerhouse performers to this year’s show!

John Legend and Kelly Clarkson will also be taking the stage for the big night.

Previously announced performers include BTS, Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa and Shawn Mendes.

If you missed it, be sure to check out the full list of Billboard Music Awards nominations!

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards are set to air on Sunday (May 20). Just Jared will live blog the entire show and red carpet that night, so stay tuned!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Billboard Music Awards, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sandra Bullock's stalker reportedly killed himself during police standoff - TMZ
  • Find out who Bailee Madison just met! - Just Jared Jr
  • You have to see Cardi B's latest selfie - TooFab
  • Mike Myers debuts impression of Trump's doctor - The Hollywood Reporter
  • How well does Madelaine Petsch's boyfriend know Riverdale? - Just Jared Jr