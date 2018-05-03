John Legend & Kelly Clarkson Are Performing at Billboard Music Awards 2018!

The Billboard Music Awards just added two more powerhouse performers to this year’s show!

John Legend and Kelly Clarkson will also be taking the stage for the big night.

Previously announced performers include BTS, Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa and Shawn Mendes.

If you missed it, be sure to check out the full list of Billboard Music Awards nominations!

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards are set to air on Sunday (May 20). Just Jared will live blog the entire show and red carpet that night, so stay tuned!